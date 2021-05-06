Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.09% of Loews worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,630. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

