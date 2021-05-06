Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $111.73. 16,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

