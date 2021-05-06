Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Up 8.8%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 15,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 37,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.