Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,640,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 21,840,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.