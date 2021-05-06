Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $239.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 30,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

