Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

