Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

