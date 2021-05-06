Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lyft stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 578,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

