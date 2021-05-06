M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

