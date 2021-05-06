MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 5.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,687. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

