Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,577 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magna International were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.