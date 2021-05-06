Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

