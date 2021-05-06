Main Street Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 466,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

