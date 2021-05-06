Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.15

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.15 and traded as high as C$82.02. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$82.02, with a volume of 1,372 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEQ. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$779.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.31.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The business had revenue of C$38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.