Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.