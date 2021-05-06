Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,020. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $43.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.