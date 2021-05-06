Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 592,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.