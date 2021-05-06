Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 186,692 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,692 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January makes up 3.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 5.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

UJAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

