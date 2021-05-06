Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 34,343 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

BAPR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,572. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.