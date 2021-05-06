Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 84,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 311,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

