Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,875,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000.

USHY stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

