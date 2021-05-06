Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.14 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

