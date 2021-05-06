Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

