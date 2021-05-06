Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,001 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.