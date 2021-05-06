Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 21,268 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

