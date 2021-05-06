Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

MFC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 380,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,220. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

