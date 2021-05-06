Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Shares of MFC opened at C$27.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a market cap of C$52.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.95. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.96.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

