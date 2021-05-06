Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.96.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of C$51.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.95.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

