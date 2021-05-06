Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,637,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,311. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

