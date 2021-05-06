Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,732,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

