Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 577,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

