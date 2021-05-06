Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.95.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $376.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.