Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 23,779 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

