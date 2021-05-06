Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sandra A. Arkell Sells 2,841 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.14 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.63.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 176.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.