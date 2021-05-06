Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $402.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.26.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.14 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.31 and its 200-day moving average is $346.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.