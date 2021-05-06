Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MTRN opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.