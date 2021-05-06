Matryx (MTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $281,801.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Matryx has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $281,801.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 80.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

