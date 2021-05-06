Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 2,500 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

