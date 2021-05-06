Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

TSE:MAXR opened at C$34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of C$12.22 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.