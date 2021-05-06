Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Maximus also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,807. Maximus has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

