Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.