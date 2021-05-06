MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Get MBIA alerts:

NYSE MBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 15,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,432. The company has a market cap of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.