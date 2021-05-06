McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 26,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Get McAfee alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.