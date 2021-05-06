McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.04. McAfee shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 59,628 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

