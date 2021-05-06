McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $259.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The company has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.