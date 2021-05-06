McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $235.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

