Mdex Trading Down 4.9% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005300 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $576.35 million and $238.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00075145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00276097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.25 or 0.01175568 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.00768012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,719.31 or 0.99779638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

