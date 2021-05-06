Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06. Medifast posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.06. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,819. Medifast has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.