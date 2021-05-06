Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1,042.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.50 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.