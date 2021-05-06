Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,643 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 47,025.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

ALGT opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

